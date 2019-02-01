Despite being a year without major elections, the 2017-18 political donations data throws up some interesting stories — many months after we should have known.

(Image: Getty)

The annual farce that is our federal political donations disclosure process occurred this morning, with donations from as far back as July 1 2017 being finally revealed by the Australian Electoral Commission.

Without a federal election, or elections in NSW or Victoria, the overall sums involved were markedly down on 2016-17. The Liberal Party's various branches managed around $60 million in fundraising and spending, compared to $95-100 million in 2016-17, while Labor's branches reported $60 million in receipts and around $50 million in spending, compared to $70-75 million the previous year. Yet again, Labor and the Greens reported all contributions above $1000, in contrast to the Liberals, who only reported above the statutory threshold of $13,000.