Mark Bouris, of Wizard Home Loans and Celebrity Apprentice Australia fame, has become the latest captain of industry to give Australia’s universities a damn good thrashing. In his latest Daily Telegraph piece, “How uni is failing our students”, he describes the Australian tertiary education system as a “huge industry that’s fleecing people out of their cash”. It is “broken”, Bouris claims, “and we need to tear it down and start again”.
Strong words. Strong words that ought to be backed by evidence.
