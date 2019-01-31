It's an election year and both Scott Morrison and Bill Shorten are heading to Queensland. But why?

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

There are many likelihoods in an election year: scare campaigns, three word slogans and photos of politicians attacking everyday food as though they were aliens who missed the class on how humans eat. But none are so reliable as the rush of party leaders to curry favour with the sunshine state.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is currently on a four-day Queensland trip, pledging to create 1.25 million jobs over the next five years. Earlier this month, opposition leader Bill Shorten told a group of party faithful -- as he was about to embark on a nine-day bus tour of Queensland -- that Labor needed to “win Queensland” if it wanted to form government.