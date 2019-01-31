We need to stop kidding ourselves that we're so different from the Chinese on surveillance and control. They just do it better than us.

So "avoid Huawei products" is the message from the intelligence and security establishments of Five Eyes countries (and others). Not merely do they have the potential to provide access for Chinese surveillance, but the company breached sanctions against Iran and steals intellectual property.

Of course, as Deutsche Bank or HSBC or many other banks have shown, breaching sanctions isn't any sort of impediment to doing business in the West. Just pay a fine, sack some scapegoats and move on.