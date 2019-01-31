Every year, around Australia Day, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price becomes something of a minor celebrity, gracing breakfast television and Murdoch newspapers to push back against the growing campaign to change the date.
Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman, is an Alice Springs town councillor, domestic violence campaigner, former children’s television presenter and one-time singer-songwriter.
