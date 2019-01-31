The NT politician is favoured by TV producers, supported by alt-right trolls and will soon run for federal office. How did her star rise so high?

Jacinta Price at the National Press Club in 2016. (AAP: Image/Mick Tsikas)

Every year, around Australia Day, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price becomes something of a minor celebrity, gracing breakfast television and Murdoch newspapers to push back against the growing campaign to change the date.

Price, a Warlpiri/Celtic woman, is an Alice Springs town councillor, domestic violence campaigner, former children’s television presenter and one-time singer-songwriter.