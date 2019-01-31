There was a victory for the unions and GetUps of Australia this week as the NSW government’s attempt to effectively halve the limits on what they can spend in election campaigns was unanimously declared unconstitutional by the High Court.
Politically speaking, it’s a major blow in the increasingly tense stand-off between the Coalition parties and their media backers on the one hand, and the so-called “third party” campaigners -- mainly trade unions and social media based political action groups -- on the other.
