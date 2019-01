The Australian response to the recent detention of Chinese-Australian writer Yang Hengjun exposes the risk-averse dead hand of DFAT for what it really is.

Detained Australian Yang Hengjun. (Image: AP/Zhan min)

The detention of Chinese-Australian writer and blogger Yang Hengjun has sent ripples of fear through the Chinese-Australian community, the media and parts of the broader business community.

In response, Canberra has decided to use a playbook that has, over the past decade, proven decidedly useless.