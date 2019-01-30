Scott Morrison's commitment to 1.25 million jobs in coming years is great news for migrants in the health sector.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

Yesterday, Scott Morrison committed to "see" 1.25 million jobs created over the next five years. If successful, that will represent one of Australia's biggest ever foreign aid programs, because tens -- perhaps hundreds -- of thousands of those jobs will go to foreign workers in service occupations in health and social care.

How do we know? Well, we know where these jobs are unlikely to come from. The hitherto buoyant business investment environment in Australia, it's becoming clear, began deflating in the final quarter of 2018 -- the victim of the replacement of Malcolm Turnbull with Morrison, the harm of persistent wage stagnation finally becoming apparent, the Sydney and Melbourne housing price moderation, a slowing global economy, Trump's idiocy and sharemarket gyrations. The closely watched monthly survey of business conditions and confidence from the National Australia Bank this week showed the conditions index falling under its long-term average for the first time in three years.