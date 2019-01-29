The deeper problem for the Liberals is the talent gap departing ministers leave behind in a party cluttered with dead wood.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

The federal Liberals' current problem isn't so much senior MPs leaving as who they have staying behind.

Kelly O'Dwyer and Michael Keenan aren't irreparable losses, but they're young -- Keenan is 46 and O'Dwyer 41, compared to the average age of their Liberal colleagues of around 50 -- and, by the low standards of the last five and a half years, they're reasonably competent.