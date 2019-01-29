With Labor poised to take conventional battleground seats, the prospect of an independent blue-ribbon rebellion means the Liberal Party is facing a calamity unlike any it has suffered before.

Barrister and former world champion skier Zali Steggall (Image: AAP/Luke Costin)

Three months on from Wentworth and another three before the likely date of the federal election, the wave of independent candidates challenging traditionally safe Liberal seats shows no sign of subsiding.

Over the long weekend alone, Tony Abbott gained yet another challenger in Warringah, in the form of barrister and Olympic skier Zali Steggall. Bank executive and Liberal Party member (for now) Oliver Yates emerged as a likely starter against Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in Kooyong, and reports suggested Julia Banks, the Liberal turned independent member for Chisholm, will shortly announce her intention to run against Greg Hunt in Flinders.