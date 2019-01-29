Who's benefited from this? Ultimately, nobody. We’ve lost six years, and are left with a great failure of public policy.

(Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Former PMs Rudd and Turnbull have been busy debating Rupert Murdoch's role in their downfalls, but one thing is being overlooked: the critical need to fix the National Broadband Network.

The former PMs can't agree on how the conspiracy was supposed to have worked. Rudd asserted that it was opposition to the NBN wot done it; he blamed Turnbull, then-communications spokesperson, for carrying out News Corp’s bidding to protect Foxtel by neutering the NBN. Not so, said Turnbull: