Another week, another major economic speech, this time by the prime minister. Last week's by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was helpfully drowned out with the parachuting of Warren Mundine into Gilmore.
As is the infinitely annoying way of modern Australian speechmaking, Morrison's speech will receive more coverage before its delivery than after; actually bothering to assess speeches in detail appears to be an art lost to modern journalism.
