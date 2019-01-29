The blistering heat of Friday meant the air was still warm when we rose and met at 5am in the pre-dawn darkness of Melbourne. Feeling anxious about the day ahead, I joined with others and we made our way through the dark and into the city. It was Saturday January 26, 2019 and the first formal dawn service for the First Nations men, women, and children killed in the Frontier Wars and massacres was about to take place.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.