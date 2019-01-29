"While the marches are sometimes referred to as 'change the date' rallies, this is not accurate. These rallies are about changing the discourse."

Invasion Day protesters in Melbourne (Image: AAP/James Ross).

The blistering heat of Friday meant the air was still warm when we rose and met at 5am in the pre-dawn darkness of Melbourne. Feeling anxious about the day ahead, I joined with others and we made our way through the dark and into the city. It was Saturday January 26, 2019 and the first formal dawn service for the First Nations men, women, and children killed in the Frontier Wars and massacres was about to take place.