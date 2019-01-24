Is our PM a slavering servant of the empire or a suburban goofball? The Libs are trying everything.

(Image: AAP/Marc McCormack)

Twelve years ago, I got off the airport bus in the centre of Anchorage, Alaska and marvelled at the godawful pile of '70s brown brick towering above me. It was emblazoned with the name Hotel Captain Cook, and I was somewhat confused.

The interior made things no clearer: kitsch décor of a Cookish theme, stained glass tropical sunsets, Endeavour-shaped metal ashtrays and the like. What the hell was going on? "Oh, he’s pretty big round here," the barmaid told me, polishing an ornamental spyglass. "I think he pretty much discovered the joint."