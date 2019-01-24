"There are huge demands on journalists now, and if they don't have access or the knowledge of the right sources, they can get things wrong."

From anti-vaxxers to climate deniers to a general simmering scepticism of science, denialism in all its forms is everywhere. Crikey is presenting a four-part series on how the seeds of doubt are planted and how they blossom through media and politics. Read the first two parts here.

The media plays an undeniable role in sharing and promoting denialist theories. Yesterday Crikey looked at how much influence opinion writers and commentators have over public opinion, but the news pages play a role too -- specifically with the decline of specialist reporters covering science and health.