In 2015, Ian Roullier tripped on a high dose of magic mushrooms while lying in a hospital bed in London's Imperial College. Ian had been depressed his entire adult life -- as a kid, he and his sister had been repeatedly abused by their father, and the effects of that trauma left him in a hole of anxiety, self-loathing and numbness.
For years he'd tried to find catharsis through therapy and medications, but relief only came after he spent a day in that darkened room, headphones on, listening to an Eno playlist, with a pair of therapists by the bed for reassurance, while he dived inside his own mind.
