A landmark study in Australia will use psilocybin to induce what's come to be known as a "classical mystical experience". Is this the start of a "mushrooming mental health zeitgeist"?

(Image: Unsplash/Lucas Benjamin)

In 2015, Ian Roullier tripped on a high dose of magic mushrooms while lying in a hospital bed in London's Imperial College. Ian had been depressed his entire adult life -- as a kid, he and his sister had been repeatedly abused by their father, and the effects of that trauma left him in a hole of anxiety, self-loathing and numbness.

For years he'd tried to find catharsis through therapy and medications, but relief only came after he spent a day in that darkened room, headphones on, listening to an Eno playlist, with a pair of therapists by the bed for reassurance, while he dived inside his own mind.