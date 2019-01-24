Can the Coalition learn from its departing and disgraced MPs before it has no more seats to lose?

As we approach the 2019 federal election, which is expected to carve a vast swathe of the Coalition from parliament, let's look back at those who have decided to cut out the middle man and jump before they are pushed (and those who were simply chucked out).

Kelly O'Dwyer

The most recent of the resignations, O'Dwyer's desertion was no less damaging (the loss of yet another Liberal woman). Can we accept that it's for her stated reasons -- more time with her young family -- and not her worries about being associated with "homophobic, anti-women, climate-change deniers". In a theme that we shall see again, she was aligned with recently axed prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, who paid tribute to her as a “true liberal”.