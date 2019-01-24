As policies presented at the recent ALP National Conference show, Labor is not "the light on the hill" that Chifley spoke of all those years ago.

(Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

Australia will go to the polls this year, most likely resulting in a Bill Shorten Labor government. With the exception of a few progressive concessions from the ALP, their platform will not leave much for those of us longing for a mainstream left-wing choice. Instead, voters will have the option to choose between a self-indulgent and self-destructive conservative party in the LNP and a fairly uninspiring centrist party all too willing to play it safe in the ALP.

