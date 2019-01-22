Detainees in Sydney claim 300-400 people are protesting. Border Force continue to deny there is any mass hunger strike.

Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation

Detainees in Sydney and Melbourne immigration detention centres have joined a hunger strike that started in WA's Yongah Hill Immigration Detention Centre last week. Border Force continue to deny a strike is taking place.

Detainees from Sydney's Villawood detention centre estimate between 300 and 400 people have joined the hunger strike, including the women’s unit. Others from Melbourne’s new Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation (MITA) north complex have now re-joined the strike saying Border Force and Serco management have not fulfilled agreements made last week.