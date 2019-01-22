If it's not climate change and wind farms, it's e-cigarettes and vaccinations. Science denialism is rarely far from our front pages, and this week Crikey is taking a look at how and why theories that reject the majority of scientists' beliefs ever get traction.
But first, let's break down some of the main denialist theories and examine the people who believe them.
