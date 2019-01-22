Crikey readers offer their suggestions for how political journalism could truly serve voters.

Scott Morrison speaks to journalists at the 2018 ASEAN Summit in Singapore (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Crikey readers came out in force yesterday to discuss what they would like to see from political reportage. Thoroughly examining policy, following the money and keeping the bastards honest were all key requests. Elsewhere, readers pointed out some of the nuances of the Liberal Party's problem with women.

Matt Kendall writes: This election, I would like to see journalists boning up on the topic and data being covered in each presser in order to preempt and actively challenge politicians on the spot with any misrepresentations, obstructions and lies -- with other journalists in the pack backing them up and restating the question if the politician tries a dodge.