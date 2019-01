Political reporting is a running criticism of the political theatre that gives little useful information to voters. Here's how to fix it.

Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten pre-campaigning in Queensland. (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

As Australia tumbles from summer into the heat of a four-month election cycle, we can look forward to political reporting dominated by seemingly endless critiques of the performance art that is electoral politics.

It’s not what we need. Nor, judged by declining news consumption, is it what media audiences want.