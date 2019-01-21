Residents at the trashed end of the Darling River are angry, jobless and unable to drink their own town water.

Up to 1 million fish have died in the Darling River system (Image: AAP/ Kate McBride)

Back in October, I started working as a community lawyer in Broken Hill. This involved frequent outreach visits to Menindee and Wilcannia. On my first trip to Menindee, an Indigenous employment mentor took me aside and handed me a bundle of papers.

“You can’t understand the people in this area unless you understand the Darling River and the Menindee Lakes. The cotton farmers up north are taking all our water. This town and other nearby towns are dying.”