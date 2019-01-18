Heatwaves, coffee and coal: this is the cognitive dissonance of climate change policy playing out in real time.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison takes questions from media in Suva, Fiji. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has capped off the week by touring the Pacific, promising to help nations of the region with adaptation to the realities of climate change. Yes, that's the same Scott Morrison who in September officially had no climate policy of his own, and who firmly urged school children not to protest for climate action.

The cognitive dissonance of Morrison's tour -- acknowledging the concrete effects of climate change and doing precisely zero to prevent them -- was not lost on Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who told Morrison to do better on Australia’s transition to clean energy.