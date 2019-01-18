Australia Day has little do with Australia as a political construct. Do we really need this grotesque distortion of history?

It’s a special time of year. The religious holidays and the celebration of the new year -- characterised by excessive spending, materialism, gluttony and drunkenness -- are behind us. We find ourselves bearing down on our so-called national holiday with its associated intractable and thus utterly pointless debate on whether it should be retained or moved.

January 26 is not the anniversary of Federation. Nor is it the anniversary of the ratification of the Statute of Westminster, when the Parliament in 1942 freed itself of subservience to British legislation. It’s not any of the three anniversary dates upon which the rights of appeal to a foreign court, the Privy Council, were rolled back.