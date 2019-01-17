The BCA says it wants "a workable plan for Australia”, but it's just shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott.

As Australia swelters through one of the most extreme heatwaves on record, the CEO of the Business Council of Australia (BCA), Jennifer Westacott, has come out to defend the council's position on climate change. This is a regrettable decision.

Westacott claims that it's "pointless" raising emissions targets "with no road to get there". She claims that the BCA "supports action on climate" because it supports the Coalition’s inadequate 26-28% emissions reduction target. But the reality is there is a big difference between lowering emissions a little bit (shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic) and delivering meaningful solutions on climate (turning the course of the ship early enough and fast enough to avoid a deadly disaster).