When it comes to ID cards for transgender Australians, the political can't be removed from the personal.

(Image: Getty)

Most people don't think a lot about their ID, as it sits in their purses, back pockets and bottom drawers away from the realm of daily thought. And with good reason. It doesn't often say much that we wouldn't already be OK with the strangers around us knowing.

However, for many marginalised people, appropriate identification documentation can be the difference between a feeling of relative safety, and the fear of the small and unavoidable interactions that demarcate our lives. When one's ID becomes the subject of political interest, this simple subject can become one that leads to people feeling unwelcome -- or indeed unsafe -- when accessing essential services and participating in public life.