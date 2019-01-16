A guide to the constant hot button issue of ecstasy, outside the culture wars.

If the headlines are anything to go by, Australia is in the grips of a drug epidemic, with pill overdoses killing off our kids at an alarming rate. You could set your watch based on reactions to the latest suspected overdose: police double down on "say no to drugs" messaging while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian buries her head even further in the sand and continues to rule out pill testing, even as the young victims' family, the majority of voters, her own MPs and Sunrise’s David Koch turn against her.

But while the endless debate about MDMA overdoses inflames passions, and drives newspaper headlines, it tells a far from complete story about drug deaths in Australia. Crikey breaks down the facts and figures on which drugs are the most dangerous.