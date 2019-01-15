As Tanya Plibersek promised to raise required high school scores for aspiring teachers, countless practicing teachers around the country shook our heads in disbelief.
There is no way Plibersek, the federal Shadow Minister for Education, could be under any illusion that there is research to support the notion of higher ATARs (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) creating better teachers. For someone apparently so committed to academic standards, she has not offered a shred evidence that raising the required marks for teaching degrees to the top 30% of school leavers will actually improve the quality of teaching in schools.
