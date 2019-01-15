The housing market is long overdue for some creative destruction. The question is when it will occur.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

We probably shouldn’t be surprised.

After playing their part in expanding arguably the world’s largest housing bubble, our politicians are now doing their very best to prevent house prices returning to a marginally less bubble-like state. Treasurer and former investment banker Josh Frydenberg recently went full Soviet, calling for “banks [to] continue to provide affordable and timely access to credit", noting that "keeping open their loan books to borrowers will help maintain the strength of the Australian economy".