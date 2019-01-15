We probably shouldn’t be surprised.
After playing their part in expanding arguably the world’s largest housing bubble, our politicians are now doing their very best to prevent house prices returning to a marginally less bubble-like state. Treasurer and former investment banker Josh Frydenberg recently went full Soviet, calling for “banks [to] continue to provide affordable and timely access to credit", noting that "keeping open their loan books to borrowers will help maintain the strength of the Australian economy".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.