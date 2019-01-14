Universally accepted propositions are a rare commodity in politics these days, but there is one point on which Australian political observers can surely agree: the newly dawned election year will be the Coalition government's last.
However, you don't have to go far beyond this limited proposition -- why is this happening? -- to reach the point where the consensus breaks down.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.