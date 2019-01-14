Early last year, Crikey began a series of pocket guides to the far-right in Australia. Unfortunately recent events including a January 5 rally in St Kilda -- where more than 150 people expressed racist rhetoric against Africans, including some who performed Nazi salutes and carried SS helmets -- have rendered the series depressingly out of date.
Now, with the help of some of Australia's preeminent fascist-watchers, we have honed in on groups affiliated with the rally in St Kilda to find out who they are, where they've come from and where they might be going.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.