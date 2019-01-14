From hard-right nationalists infiltrating mainstream politics to grassroot organisations planning an "ethno-suburb", 2018 was a big year for Australia's fascists.

Neil Erikson and Blair Cottrell on St Kilda foreshore at the January 5 rally. (Image: AAP/David Crosling)

Early last year, Crikey began a series of pocket guides to the far-right in Australia. Unfortunately recent events including a January 5 rally in St Kilda -- where more than 150 people expressed racist rhetoric against Africans, including some who performed Nazi salutes and carried SS helmets -- have rendered the series depressingly out of date.

Now, with the help of some of Australia's preeminent fascist-watchers, we have honed in on groups affiliated with the rally in St Kilda to find out who they are, where they've come from and where they might be going.