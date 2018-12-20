Women and girls are being held responsible for national and global demographics by under- and over-population scaremongers alike.

Fertility rates and demography in both Iran and Australia have been in the headlines this month, particularly following the arrest of University of Melbourne academic and population expert Meimanat Hosseini-Chavoshi.

Hosseini-Chavoshi was arrested in Iran on charges of attempting to "infiltrate" state institutions. It's caused shock among her colleagues and highlighted two important facts: there can be real danger for dual Iranian nationals returning to their country of origin, and the Iranian government is particularly sensitive on the issue of population policy.