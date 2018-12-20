Give me lucky generals, not good ones.variously, Napoleon, Eisenhower, Mazarin.
As the government lurched through another self-inflicted disaster this week, another rotten opinion poll, another bout of self-indulgence and navel-gazing, Bill Shorten was presenting a strong, coherent and unified party at Labor's delayed national conference. The contrast was deeper than just appearances, however potent they were.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.