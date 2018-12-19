unemployed workers
Hugh Bedford, an anti poverty activist from the Anti-Poverty Network SA, prepares to hand out flyers in the centre of Salisbury. (Image: AAP/Tracey Nearmy)

This year, job seekers and social security recipients have endured an interminable series of nightmares needlessly and heartlessly inflicted upon us by our government.

Although Australia wields the toughest compliance system in the developed world, the Coalition inflicted even more punishments and demands on unemployed workers -- who now receive the second-lowest level of income support in the entire OECD.