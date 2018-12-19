The NSW Liberals are scrambling to dissociate themselves from a toxic, shambolic clutch of climate denialists in Canberra.

NSW Energy Minister Don Harwin. (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The New South Wales Liberal government's decision to distance itself from the Morrison government and its climate denialism, in addition to being another extraordinary moment in a year in which the extraordinary has become the everyday in politics, signals both how toxic Morrison and Co are perceived as being electorally, and how the NSW Liberals won't be paying any heed to the political prospects of their federal cousins in their efforts to secure victory in the March state election.

The op-ed by NSW Energy Minister Don Harwin, apart from some almost token criticism of federal Labor's "overly ambitious" and "uncoordinated" emissions reductions target, could have been written by federal Labor's spokesperson on energy and climate change Mark Butler: