For many reasons, 2018 felt like a breaking point for energy policy in Australia.
While Abbott’s scorched-earth approach laid the groundwork, and all the Turnbull years gave us was capitulation and stalling, Scott Morrison will very likely end this Coalition government’s reign with the worst climate policies and carbon emissions in Australia's recorded history.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.