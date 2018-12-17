Staffers should never be the story. Here are all the times in 2018 that went out the window.

It's somehow fitting. In 2018 -- a year long yawn of mediocrity, occasionally interrupted by a burst of nastiness -- a recurring theme has been political staffers becoming the centre of major news stories, something it is their whole job to avoid. Let's look back at all the times 2018 pulled the people from behind the scenes to the centre of the stage.

Anonymous Barry O'Sullivan staffer

Over the weekend, a staffer for Nationals Senator Barry O'Sullivan unleashed a vile tirade of abuse at national politics editor for the News Corp weekend tabloids Annika Smethurst. The text said she was " vicious feminist cunt" who he would "slap on her bitch face".