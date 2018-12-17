Parliament has wrapped up for another year, with no clear resolution on the matter of anti-discrimination measures for queer and trans students in religious schools.
This bill, which came following outcry from the Ruddock review into religious protections, should have been relatively simple. Instead, five of the review's recommendations will now be referred to the Australian Law Reform Commission, which will likely not report back until the second half of next year.
