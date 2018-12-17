David Hurley will be the third of the last four governors-general to come from the military top brass. This is not the norm.

Australia's incoming governor-general David Hurley. (Image: AAP/Sean Davey)

In an announcement conveniently timed to coincide with Labor’s national conference, Scott Morrison announced David Hurley, a former Defence Force chief, as Australia’s next governor-general. For Morrison, who describes himself as a “traditionalist” about such matters, Hurley is a safe pick. Once he takes over from Sir Peter Cosgrove next year, Hurley will be the third of the last four governors-general to come from the military top brass.

While Hurley is, by all accounts, well-respected, inoffensive, and has had a competent four-year run as NSW Governor, the appointment of another white male general has led to calls for the position to better reflect Australia’s diversity. Indeed, when compared with the picks from similar constitutional monarchies like New Zealand and Canada, Australia’s governor-general appointments reflect a real sense of conservatism.