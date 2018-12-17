Scott Morrison's Jerusalem ploy during the Wentworth byelection was a stunt gone badly wrong — now he's trying to turn it into a full-blown disaster.

(Image: Berthold Werner)

Having cleverly wedged himself with his cynical Jerusalem embassy review during the Wentworth byelection, Scott Morrison had a choice in the aftermath: try to salvage at least something from debacle or, true to the spirit of that foolish, amateur-hour stunt, go all the way and make sure it was a complete disaster.

It's not clear yet, but after Saturday's announcement about recognising West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, but not moving our embassy, there's a chance Morrison has indeed pulled off the full disaster, a significant achievement only a government as dreadful as this one could have managed.