Moments like these make us delighted the British PM has managed to cling on to power for another year.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Theresa May clung on to the party leadership after a no-confidence motion within the Conservative Party, winning the vote 200-117. While this buys her a year before a spill can happen again (stability rules prevent another vote before 12 months) it hardly seems likely to settle the matter.

Quite apart from the difficulty of negotiating Britain's overwhelmingly complicated and fraught exit from the European Union, surrounded by saboteurs, May is a politician most acquainted with misfortune, someone with a near supernatural ability to attract calamity and awkwardness. She makes Ed Miliband look like Miles Davis.