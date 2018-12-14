The report, which was delayed for six months, has now had exactly the opposite effect of that intended.

Philip Ruddock must have paused over the final recommendations of the religious freedom report, and pondered one recommendation in particular. Come on Phil, he would have said, part of this is regularising the law. It’s gotta go in.

Thus it is that the Maritime Act’s cruel and unusual ban on blasphemous boat names will be lifted as one of the report’s recommendations. Thus it was that a thousand names for tinnies -- "Jesus Shaves… His Balls" was the best -- were launched upon the Twitter.