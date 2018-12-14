And just like that, the summer black hole had descended.

(Image: Seven Network)

Last night’s national top 10 told the story -- the top six programs nationally were news and current affairs between 6pm and 8pm, with the final Home and Away for 2018 the most watched non-news program 867,000. Nine won last night, and will win the week. Seven came next, with Ten in fourth, behind the ABC. That’s going to be situation normal until I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here reappears on Ten in mid January to remind us of the dross to come.

And that was it for another year. I’m off -- the joys of the long break beckon, back in 2019 when the dream begins again. Remember, Nine will have the Australian Open tennis (that’s one of the first stirrings of a new year); Seven, meanwhile, will be Big Bashing. Both networks will no doubt boast about how well they "won" the black hole of summer.