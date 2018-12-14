This is not an ambiguous comedy about pain and alienation; it’s an unambiguous comedy about pain and alienation.

Tessa Thompson and Lakeith Stanfield in Sorry to Bother You.

This is a positive film review. So please, don’t expect too much. Not only am I unaccustomed to the labour of positive expression, I am hardly in the habit of reading any sort of film review at all.

This is the fault of film reviewers, a group made so miserable by the century’s greatest cinematic atrocity The Shape of Water, they sadistically organised for us all to share their pain. If you have not seen this drunk child’s drawing of copulating fish, do not correct your mistake.