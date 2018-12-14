The Business Council of Australia's members have decided that, if the electorate won't give them a 25% tax rate, they're only going to pay that anyway.
The 2016-17 corporate tax data released by the Australian Tax Office yesterday shows, on average, the BCA membership paid just 25.3% in tax on taxable income. That's only marginally up on the 24-25% BCA members have paid in years past, despite Treasurer Josh Frydenberg issuing a media release yesterday insisting the "government’s plan to ensure big businesses pay their fair share of tax is working".
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.