Dozens of Business Council members paid no tax at all in 2018, despite generating tens of billions of dollars in income.

Qantas CEO, Alan Joyce

The Business Council of Australia's members have decided that, if the electorate won't give them a 25% tax rate, they're only going to pay that anyway.

The 2016-17 corporate tax data released by the Australian Tax Office yesterday shows, on average, the BCA membership paid just 25.3% in tax on taxable income. That's only marginally up on the 24-25% BCA members have paid in years past, despite Treasurer Josh Frydenberg issuing a media release yesterday insisting the "government’s plan to ensure big businesses pay their fair share of tax is working".