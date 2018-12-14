Lewski’s actions at Prime Trust were among the most brazen acts in Australian corporate history.

Call it a couple of wins for the good guys. After years, the whipping boy of corporate Australia, ASIC, has had a week to savour. First, former Qantas and Leightons CFO (and later Primary Health CEO), Peter Gregg, was found guilty of falsifying records. But even better, ASIC had a win over Bill Lewski, a man who destroyed the retirement savings of thousands.

The High Court agreed with ASIC and overruled an earlier bizarre decision by the full Federal Court to exonerate Lewski and his fellow directors (which included disgraced former federal health minister, Michael Wooldridge).