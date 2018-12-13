The resort to suppression orders by our courts undermines faith in the legal system and is used by the legal industry to avoid scrutiny.

Australia has a major problem with transparency and accountability. The electorate increasingly believes power in Australia is used to serve special interests rather than the national interest, to benefit those with money and influence rather than the community, and that power is wielded to this end behind closed doors, out of sight, beyond scrutiny.

The lack, until now, of a federal anti-corruption body, the lack of proper oversight of our frighteningly powerful security agencies, the lack of anything like a credible political donation disclosure system or lobbyist regulatory system, all suggest voters are right to worry about the misuse of power.