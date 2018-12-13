It's being called Australia's "biggest story", but Australia is the one place where no one can talk about it.

Almost all of the nation's newspapers have today published a front-page reference, some more prominent than others, to a story that the media -- including Crikey -- are not allowed to report. Any detail of a high-profile Victorian court case yesterday has been suppressed by the court, despite media applications to have it overturned.

The Herald Sun, Daily Telegraph, Courier-Mail, Advertiser, The Age, and The Sydney Morning Herald have all published front-page editorials or pointers to editorials about what they all say is an assault on the freedom of the press.