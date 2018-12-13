When New South Wales Greens MP Jenny Leong, under the protective veil of parliamentary privilege, accused her colleague Jeremy Buckingham of committing “an act of sexual violence” against former staffer Ella Buckland, she unloaded a bombshell that continues to send shockwaves through the party.
Despite being denounced by senior Greens figures including federal leader Richard Di Natale, and being formally asked by the party not to re-contest his upper house seat at next March’s state election, Buckingham has dug his heels in. He has blamed a factionally-driven “smear campaign” for undermining his position.
